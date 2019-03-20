Deadline looms for decision on petition to overturn background checks on gun sales
Kai Porter
March 20, 2019 06:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thursday is the deadline for Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to either approve or deny a petition request that is aimed at overturning a controversial gun control law.
The legislature passed Senate Bill 8, requiring background checks on nearly all gun sales in New Mexico, and it was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.
On March 11, Republicans delivered their petition to the Secretary of State's Office. From delivery, the secretary of state has ten days to make a determination on whether the petition is acceptable.
If approved, Republicans would have until July 2020 to gather signatures from 10 percent of registered voters in 25 of New Mexico's 33 counties.
Proponents of Senate Bill 8 say it will close a loophole that allows many private gun sales without background checks against a federal database of prohibited buyers.
Opponents say the law is unenforceable and goes against the Second Amendment.
Twenty-five of the 33 counties in New Mexico have made a stance against new gun control measures.
