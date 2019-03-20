Deadline looms for decision on petition to overturn background checks on gun sales | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Deadline looms for decision on petition to overturn background checks on gun sales

Kai Porter
March 20, 2019 06:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thursday is the deadline for Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to either approve or deny a petition request that is aimed at overturning a controversial gun control law.

Advertisement

The legislature passed Senate Bill 8, requiring background checks on nearly all gun sales in New Mexico, and it was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. 

On March 11, Republicans delivered their petition to the Secretary of State's Office.  From delivery, the secretary of state has ten days to make a determination on whether the petition is acceptable.

If approved, Republicans would have until July 2020 to gather signatures from 10 percent of registered voters in 25 of New Mexico's 33 counties.

Proponents of Senate Bill 8 say it will close a loophole that allows many private gun sales without background checks against a federal database of prohibited buyers.

Opponents say the law is unenforceable and goes against the Second Amendment.

Twenty-five of the 33 counties in New Mexico have made a stance against new gun control measures.

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: March 20, 2019 06:38 PM
Created: March 20, 2019 05:35 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Investigators: Fake joint sparked fire at National Hispanic Cultural Center
Investigators: Fake joint sparked fire at National Hispanic Cultural Center
Man uses nude mannequins to send message to 'nosey' neighbor
Man uses nude mannequins to send message to 'nosey' neighbor
Mountain lions spotted on popular trail in the Sandias
file photo
Police arrest man accused of breaking into Paul Weir's vehicle, stealing wallet
Police arrest man accused of breaking into Paul Weir's vehicle, stealing wallet
Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Advertisement




Deadline looms for decision on petition to overturn background checks on gun sales
Deadline looms for decision on petition to overturn background checks on gun sales
NMSP officer accused of soliciting, receiving child porn
NMSP officer accused of soliciting, receiving child porn
Dozens of dogs that were held at southern NM makeshift shelter placed in new homes
Dozens of dogs that were held at southern NM makeshift shelter placed in new homes
Court documents: 15-year-old was shot and left on side of road
Court documents: 15-year-old was shot and left on side of road
Former NM Catholic priest accused of rape makes first court appearance
Former NM Catholic priest accused of rape makes first court appearance