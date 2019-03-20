Deadline looms for decision on petition to overturn background checks on gun sales

If approved, Republicans would have until July 2020 to gather signatures from 10 percent of registered voters in 25 of New Mexico's 33 counties.

Proponents of Senate Bill 8 say it will close a loophole that allows many private gun sales without background checks against a federal database of prohibited buyers.

Opponents say the law is unenforceable and goes against the Second Amendment.

Twenty-five of the 33 counties in New Mexico have made a stance against new gun control measures.