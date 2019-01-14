Democrats lay out ambitious agenda ahead of 2019 legislative session

Education will likely be the hallmark of Lujan Grisham's agenda.

However, over 60 days, lawmakers will tackle other key issues like public safety, criminal justice reform and gun background check legislation.

Egolf told KOB 4 that committees have already been working on legislative packages that would require background checks for all commercial sales involving firearms.

In regards to the possibility of legalizing, regulating and taxing recreational marijuana, Egolf said it must be considered as a real option.

"We need to look at lots of different things to create a diversified revenue and recreational cannabis taxes could be a big part of that. Personally, I'm supportive of it," Egolf said. "I think passage in the House looks very good and we'll have to see how things develop in the session.