Democrats lay out ambitious agenda ahead of 2019 legislative session
Nathan O'Neal
January 14, 2019 10:27 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Final preparations are underway at the roundhouse as New Mexico lawmakers begin their work tackling big-ticket issues.
Democrats have a hefty agenda on their plate and not much standing in their way. Newly elected Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham -- a Democrat-- will meet a legislature controlled by the Democrats.
"We have an opportunity that really is unprecedented in New Mexico," said House Speaker Brian Egolf. "We have before us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to save a whole generation of New Mexico's children from a life of poverty by investing hundreds of millions of dollars in our education moon shot."
Education will likely be the hallmark of Lujan Grisham's agenda.
However, over 60 days, lawmakers will tackle other key issues like public safety, criminal justice reform and gun background check legislation.
Egolf told KOB 4 that committees have already been working on legislative packages that would require background checks for all commercial sales involving firearms.
In regards to the possibility of legalizing, regulating and taxing recreational marijuana, Egolf said it must be considered as a real option.
"We need to look at lots of different things to create a diversified revenue and recreational cannabis taxes could be a big part of that. Personally, I'm supportive of it," Egolf said. "I think passage in the House looks very good and we'll have to see how things develop in the session.
Credits
Nathan O'Neal
Updated: January 14, 2019 10:27 PM
Created: January 14, 2019 10:15 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved