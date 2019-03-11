Early childhood education bill heads to governor for signature

Child advocates believe this is a good start.

"We would like to see in addition to that department is some increased funding to help ensure that those programs that are in this new department, that now has opportunity to do great things because they're better connected, is that they reach all the New Mexico kids and families that would qualify and certainly benefit from them," said Amber Wallin of New Mexico Voices for Children, a nonprofit that advocates for children.

The governor is expected to sign the bill and the department is expected to be fully functional by 2020.