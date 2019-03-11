Early childhood education bill heads to governor for signature | KOB 4
Early childhood education bill heads to governor for signature

Nathan O'Neal
March 11, 2019 10:09 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's desk that calls for the creation of a new cabinet-level agency which would focus on early childhood education and development. 

The new department will oversee programs for infants and young children. Currently, those programs are spread out across four different departments.

The new agency would be responsible for pre-kindergarten programs, child-care assistance and home-visiting programs. 

Child advocates believe this is a good start.

"We would like to see in addition to that department is some increased funding to help ensure that those programs that are in this new department, that now has opportunity to do great things because they're better connected, is that they reach all the New Mexico kids and families that would qualify and certainly benefit from them," said Amber Wallin of New Mexico Voices for Children, a nonprofit that advocates for children.

The governor is expected to sign the bill and the department is expected to be fully functional by 2020.

Nathan O'Neal


Created: March 11, 2019 10:09 PM

