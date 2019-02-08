Education spending, marijuana to be discussed at state legislature
The Associated Press
February 09, 2019 09:14 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Initiatives to increase state educational spending, authorize recreational marijuana sales and ban animal traps on public land are being vetted by the New Mexico Legislature over the weekend.
The Saturday committee hearings are designed to accommodate intense public interest in the proposals. It's the first public hearing on a bill to regulate and tax recreational cannabis.
The arrival of a Democratic governor and expanded Democratic majority in the Legislature this year has rekindled efforts to allow recreational marijuana use and increase spending on education from the state's $17 billion educational trust fund through a constitutional amendment.
The proposed $170 million annual increase in withdrawals from the Land Grant Permanent Fund has yet to reach a floor vote. Approval by the Legislature would send the measure to a statewide vote.
Updated: February 09, 2019 09:14 AM
Created: February 08, 2019 06:05 PM
