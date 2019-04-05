Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM

Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM

The Associated Press
April 05, 2019 10:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Valerie Plame, a former spy whose identity was leaked to the press by the President George W. Bush Administration, is considering a run for an open U.S. Congressional seat in New Mexico.

Advertisement

The former CIA operative told The Associated Press on Friday she is meeting with New Mexico residents and will make a decision soon.

Plame says she'd be honored to represent the New Mexico district which represents northern and eastern New Mexico. It is currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Rey Lujan, who is stepping down to run for U.S. Senate.

Plame, a Democrat and critic of President Donald Trump, is the author of the memoir "Fair Game: My Life as a Spy, My Betrayal by the White House."

The book was made into a movie starring Sean Penn and Naomi Watts.

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: April 05, 2019 10:10 AM
Created: April 05, 2019 10:08 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM
Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
New Mexico scraps A-F school rating system
New Mexico scraps A-F school rating system
Advertisement




Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
Albuquerque police investigating death of 5-year-old girl
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
Governor announces new leadership within New Mexico State Police Dept.
Governor announces new leadership within New Mexico State Police Dept.
Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM
Ex-spy Valerie Plame eyes run for Congress in NM
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley
BSCO investigates suspicious death in South Valley