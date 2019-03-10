Eye on New Mexico: Improving the lives of children
KOB Web Staff
March 10, 2019 05:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Chris Ramirez and Nathan O'Neal discussed what's in store for New Mexico's children.
From the 2020 census to the bills working through the Roundhouse right now, there are many impacts on the future generations.
Featured on the show are James Jimenez and Amber Wallin with New Mexico Voices for Children.
Watch the full episode above.
Track SB 22 during the legislative session
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: March 10, 2019 05:20 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved