Eye on New Mexico: Improving the lives of children

KOB Web Staff
March 10, 2019 05:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Chris Ramirez and Nathan O'Neal discussed what's in store for New Mexico's children.

From the 2020 census to the bills working through the Roundhouse right now, there are many impacts on the future generations. 

Featured on the show are James Jimenez and Amber Wallin with New Mexico Voices for Children.

Track SB 22 during the legislative session

Track HB 488 during the legislative session

