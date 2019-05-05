Eye on New Mexico: Mental Health Awareness Month
Christina Rodriguez
May 05, 2019 09:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter discussed Mental Health Awareness Month. It's a time to raise awareness about mental health and to stop the stigma surrounding mental health.
Featured on the show are Betty Whiton, president of the New Mexico chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness, and Michele Herling, the executive director of Breaking The Silence New Mexico.
Watch the full episode above.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 05, 2019 09:16 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved