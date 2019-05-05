Eye on New Mexico: Mental Health Awareness Month | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: Mental Health Awareness Month

Christina Rodriguez
May 05, 2019 09:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter discussed Mental Health Awareness Month. It's a time to raise awareness about mental health and to stop the stigma surrounding mental health. 

Advertisement

Featured on the show are Betty Whiton, president of the New Mexico chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness, and Michele Herling, the executive director of Breaking The Silence New Mexico

Watch the full episode above.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: May 05, 2019 09:16 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Twin-engine plane crashes near Santa Rosa
Twin-engine plane crashes near Santa Rosa
'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media
'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media
Community mourns loss of UNM baseball player killed in Nob Hill
Community mourns loss of UNM baseball player killed in Nob Hill
Police recover computer stolen from new downtown gallery
The gallery's front window was broken by a manhole cover
New Mexico governor signals new approach to pardons
New Mexico governor signals new approach to pardons
Advertisement




Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Family, teammate remember UNM athlete fatally shot in Nob Hill
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Child predator released on furlough, now on the run
Bookworks hosts 2nd annual Better Call Saul book club
Bookworks hosts 2nd annual Better Call Saul book club
Twin-engine plane crashes near Santa Rosa
Twin-engine plane crashes near Santa Rosa
NM United wins 3-0, draws record-breaking crowd of over 15,000 fans
NM United wins 3-0, draws record-breaking crowd of over 15,000 fans