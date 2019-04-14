Eye on New Mexico: Protecting Chaco Canyon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's episode of Eye on New Mexico, Nathan O'Neal discusses a revived effort to create new permanent protections for one of New Mexico's treasures: the Greater Chaco region.
Located in the northwest corner of New Mexico, tribal communities point to the rich historical value of the land, including archaeological sites dating back thousands of years.
The Chaco Culture National Historical Park is already federally protected land, but just a few days ago, New Mexico's entire congressional delegation reintroduced a bill that would give even greater protections to the land surrounding the park.
Santa Clara Pueblo Gov. J. Michael Chavarria, Acoma Pueblo Gov. Brian Vallo and Attorney Judy Calman with the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance are all featured on this week's episode.
