Eye on New Mexico: Protecting Chaco Canyon | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: Protecting Chaco Canyon

Christina Rodriguez
April 14, 2019 07:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's episode of Eye on New Mexico, Nathan O'Neal discusses a revived effort to create new permanent protections for one of New Mexico's treasures: the Greater Chaco region. 

Advertisement

Located in the northwest corner of New Mexico, tribal communities point to the rich historical value of the land, including archaeological sites dating back thousands of years.

The Chaco Culture National Historical Park is already federally protected land, but just a few days ago, New Mexico's entire congressional delegation reintroduced a bill that would give even greater protections to the land surrounding the park.

Santa Clara Pueblo Gov. J. Michael Chavarria, Acoma Pueblo Gov. Brian Vallo and Attorney Judy Calman with the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance are all featured on this week's episode.

Watch the full episode above.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 14, 2019 07:18 PM
Created: April 14, 2019 04:47 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman shot in SW Albuquerque
Woman shot in SW Albuquerque
New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
Skeletal human remains found near New Mexico's Baylor Canyon
Skeletal human remains found near New Mexico's Baylor Canyon
8-year-old gunshot victim dies
8-year-old gunshot victim dies
Report: Uranium plumes for Bluewater Mill site 'stable'
Report: Uranium plumes for Bluewater Mill site 'stable'
Advertisement




Woman shot in SW Albuquerque
Woman shot in SW Albuquerque
Report: Uranium plumes for Bluewater Mill site 'stable'
Report: Uranium plumes for Bluewater Mill site 'stable'
Skeletal human remains found near New Mexico's Baylor Canyon
Skeletal human remains found near New Mexico's Baylor Canyon
Health Dept: Plague case reported in a Quay County ranch dog
Health Dept: Plague case reported in a Quay County ranch dog
Mayor, first responders host resource fair in southeast Albuquerque
Mayor, first responders host resource fair in southeast Albuquerque