Eye on New Mexico: The first week of the 2019 legislative session
Emily Jaceks
January 20, 2019 12:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Emily Jaceks takes a look back at the first week of the 2019 legislative session. She discusses what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to get done and how a Democratic majority will help her achieve those goals.
