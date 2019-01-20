Eye on New Mexico: The first week of the 2019 legislative session | KOB 4
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: The first week of the 2019 legislative session

Emily Jaceks
January 20, 2019 12:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Emily Jaceks takes a look back at the first week of the 2019 legislative session. She discusses what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to get done and how a Democratic majority will help her achieve those goals.

Advertisement

Watch the entire episode in the video above

Credits

Emily Jaceks


Created: January 20, 2019 12:53 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 Minnesota residents killed in I-40 rollover in New Mexico
2 Minnesota residents killed in I-40 rollover in New Mexico
Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down
Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Police release new surveillance photos of homicide suspect
Police release new surveillance photos of homicide suspect
Advertisement




2 Minnesota residents killed in I-40 rollover in New Mexico
2 Minnesota residents killed in I-40 rollover in New Mexico
Taos avalanche victim was Massachusetts native
Taos avalanche victim was Massachusetts native
Eye on New Mexico: The first week of the 2019 legislative session
Eye on New Mexico: The first week of the 2019 legislative session
The shutdown today: Trump lashes out after Dems reject offer
The shutdown today: Trump lashes out after Dems reject offer
New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise
New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise