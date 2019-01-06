Eye on New Mexico: With PARCC testing eliminated, what's next? | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: With PARCC testing eliminated, what's next?

Kai Porter
January 06, 2019 04:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter discusses Governor Michelle Lujan's decision to end PARCC testing

Kai Porter speaks with Ellen Bernstein, president of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation and Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales about the future of education in New Mexico.

Watch the entire program in the video above. 

Kai Porter


Created: January 06, 2019 04:41 PM

