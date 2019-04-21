Eye on NM: An in-depth look at recent investigative stories | KOB 4
Eye on NM: An in-depth look at recent investigative stories

Christina Rodriguez
April 21, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's episode of Eye on New Mexico, Chris Ramirez delves into some of the recent investigative stories put together by the 4 Investigates team over the past few weeks. 

Included in this show is a trial 50 years in the making , deadly infrastructure problems in the South Valley, and more. 

Watch the full episode above.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 21, 2019 05:14 PM
Created: April 21, 2019 04:55 PM

