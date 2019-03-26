Federal budget cuts could cripple New Mexico’s ability to respond to emergencies, terror threats

Last week, a major storm made its way through New Mexico which caused an “unprecedented” amount of damage in certain areas of the community.

Secretary White told KOB 4 the money in question also funds salaries for roughly two-thirds of her office staff. White also worries this possible budget cut could seriously impact safety all over the state, including efforts that “help us prepare and thwart terrorism along the border” and “within our communities.”

Secretary White suspects the budgetary fallout would be more than monetary – with the real cost measured in human lives.

The federal budget is still in the works. However, Secretary White is hoping members of Congress will keep her concerns in mind.