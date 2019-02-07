Felons could face harsher punishment for owning firearms | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Felons could face harsher punishment for owning firearms

Kai Porter
February 07, 2019 05:13 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.— Felons who are in possession of a firearm could face a tougher punishment in House Bill 316 passes.

Advertisement

The bill would make it a third-degree felony for a felon to have a gun.

Rep. Bill Rehm, a Republican and retired police officer, believes more needs to be done to keep felons from having guns.

He thinks the bill would act as a deterrent.

Under current state law, a felon convicted who possesses a firearm faces 18 months in prison.

Raising the charge from a fourth-degree felony to a third-degree felony would double the sentence to three years in prison.

“When a felon who uses bad judgment is in possession of a firearm then he tends to use that firearm in an improper way,” said Rep. Rehm. “We’ve got to get felons to not carry guns.”

Rep. Rehm introduced the same bill several times before, but it has never made it out of the committee process.

Track House Bill 316 during the 2019 legislature

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: February 07, 2019 05:13 PM
Created: February 07, 2019 04:15 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM community remembers 11-year-old who died from suicide after being bullied
NM community remembers 11-year-old who died from suicide after being bullied
4 Investigates confronts shady ‘phantom’ contractor
4 Investigates confronts shady ‘phantom’ contractor
NM House approves bill to rescind abortion ban
NM House approves bill to rescind abortion ban
Well Fargo experiencing outages
Well Fargo experiencing outages
Facebook opens data center in Los Lunas
Facebook opens data center in Los Lunas
Advertisement




Community members speak out about gun control
Community members speak out about gun control
Suicide prevention: Parents should talk with children at a young age
Suicide prevention: Parents should talk with children at a young age
Facebook opens data center in Los Lunas
Facebook opens data center in Los Lunas
Felons could face harsher punishment for owning firearms
Felons could face harsher punishment for owning firearms
'Crime ring' busted in Four Corners
'Crime ring' busted in Four Corners