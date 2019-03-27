Focus of gun-law fight shifts to New Mexico sheriffs' emails

Brady, a Washington-based organization, says it requested emails from the sheriffs Wednesday under the state records act, with specific demands for potential communication among sheriffs and gun-lobby representatives.

More than two dozen sheriffs have declared they will not enforce gun-control laws approved by the Legislature this year. Those reforms include mandatory requirements for background checks on private firearms sales. Rural sheriffs who oppose the law argue it's unenforceable and threatens to violate their constituents' constitutional rights.