Focus of gun-law fight shifts to New Mexico sheriffs' emails | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Focus of gun-law fight shifts to New Mexico sheriffs' emails

Focus of gun-law fight shifts to New Mexico sheriffs' emails

The Associated Press
March 27, 2019 02:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A nonprofit that pushes for gun-control laws nationwide says it has sent letters to numerous New Mexico sheriffs, asking them to provide records related to their opposition to state gun-control legislation.

Advertisement

Brady, a Washington-based organization, says it requested emails from the sheriffs Wednesday under the state records act, with specific demands for potential communication among sheriffs and gun-lobby representatives.

More than two dozen sheriffs have declared they will not enforce gun-control laws approved by the Legislature this year. Those reforms include mandatory requirements for background checks on private firearms sales. Rural sheriffs who oppose the law argue it's unenforceable and threatens to violate their constituents' constitutional rights.

Brady attorney Jonathan Lowy says a reason his group is seeking the sheriffs' emails is to learn "what possible basis" they have for declaring they won't enforce the laws.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 27, 2019 02:37 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Albuquerque
Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Albuquerque
Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Governor signs bill allowing same-day voter registration
Governor signs bill allowing same-day voter registration
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later
Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later
Advertisement




Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Albuquerque
Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Albuquerque
Governor signs bill allowing same-day voter registration
Governor signs bill allowing same-day voter registration
Focus of gun-law fight shifts to New Mexico sheriffs' emails
Focus of gun-law fight shifts to New Mexico sheriffs' emails
New Mexico congresswoman says military projects at risk
New Mexico congresswoman says military projects at risk