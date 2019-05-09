Former CIA agent enters 2020 race for Congress

“My career in the CIA was cut short by partisan politics, but I’m not done serving our country," said Plame. "We need more people in Congress with the courage to stand up for what’s right. It’s why I couldn’t be prouder than to have the chance to represent my friends and neighbors of Northern New Mexico. I will work as hard defending my fellow New Mexicans in Washington as I did defending our country from nuclear threats.”

The former CIA officer says she will focus in on healthcare and rising prescription drug costs.

“The high cost of health care and prescription medicine is hitting everyone," said Plame. "For those who can afford health insurance, there has been a steep rise in premiums and co-payments while receiving fewer and fewer services. And those who cannot afford health care are struggling to get any care at all, because insurance companies are dramatically reducing access. Everyone is losing under the health care system we have today except for insurance and drug companies.”

Plame will face several Democratic contenders including State Rep. Joseph Sanchez and former Navajo Nation presidential and vice presidential candidate Dineh Benally.