Former Navy SEAL enters race to replace US Sen. Tommy Tuberville in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson on Wednesday launched a campaign to run for a U.S. Senate seat representing Alabama, promising to be “a warrior for President Trump’s America First Agenda” if he is elected.

The written announcement came just a day after current Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced that he is running for governor of the state next year.

In Hudson’s written announcement, he identified as a Christian conservative and aligned himself with both President Donald Trump and Tuberville, the latter of whom entered politics after a successful career as a head football coach at Auburn University.

“Coach Tuberville has been a force in Washington because he’s not a career politician. He’s a political outsider and a straight shooter. So is Jared Hudson,” the announcement read.

Hudson said he is a former Navy SEAL who now runs a nonprofit that fights human trafficking. Hudson previously ran for sheriff of Birmingham in 2022 but lost to the Democratic candidate, according to AL.com.

“I’ve spent my life taking the fight to America’s enemies. Now it’s time to continue the mission in Washington,” said Hudson.

Hudson’s campaign website doesn’t have specific policy positions, but states that he will “secure the border, crush the woke agenda, and defend our Christian values.” He also said he would support cutting “taxes to get our economy working for hardworking Alabamians.”

Tuberville is expected to be a formidable entry in the race to succeed current Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, who cannot run again because of term limits. His announcement came after months of speculation.

