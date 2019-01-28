Former New Mexico Rep. Henry "Kiki" Saavedra, 81, dies

Saavedra served in the New Mexico House of Representatives for 38 years and was the second-longest serving member of the chamber when he decided not to seek re-election in 2014.

He served as chair of the powerful House Appropriations and Finance Committee and had been a key figure in the annual crafting of a balanced budget.

Saavedra was a retired city of Albuquerque employee.

