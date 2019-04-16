Former Trump official announces run for open Senate seat
Marian Camacho
April 16, 2019 06:43 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A former Trump administration official from New Mexico has become the first Republican to announce a run for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Democrat Tom Udall.
Gavin Clarkson says Republicans have a shot at winning the seat.
“Someone needs to fight for those American citizens in rural New Mexico who wake up every morning and battle against a system rigged in favor of the big corporations and aloof regulators in a faraway capital,” said Clarkson.
The New Mexico State University business professor says his story is different than other politicians.
“I'm a tribal member whose orphaned father went from living out of trash cans to being the first Native American to fly a jet," said Clarkson. "I have a law degree, an MBA, and a Doctorate in Business Administration. I’ve taught for two decades as a conservative in higher education and been illegally fired for it, and I've served as an economic development official in the Trump administration in the heart of the swamp.”
Clarkson served as the Republican nominee for secretary of state in the 2018 election but was defeated by Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver.
