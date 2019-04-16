Former Trump official announces run for open Senate seat | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Former Trump official announces run for open Senate seat

Dr. Gavin Clarkson Dr. Gavin Clarkson | 

Marian Camacho
April 16, 2019 06:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A former Trump administration official from New Mexico has become the first Republican to announce a run for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Democrat Tom Udall.

Advertisement

Gavin Clarkson says Republicans have a shot at winning the seat.

“Someone needs to fight for those American citizens in rural New Mexico who wake up every morning and battle against a system rigged in favor of the big corporations and aloof regulators in a faraway capital,” said Clarkson.

The New Mexico State University business professor says his story is different than other politicians.

“I'm a tribal member whose orphaned father went from living out of trash cans to being the first Native American to fly a jet," said Clarkson. "I have a law degree, an MBA, and a Doctorate in Business Administration. I’ve taught for two decades as a conservative in higher education and been illegally fired for it, and I've served as an economic development official in the Trump administration in the heart of the swamp.”

Clarkson served as the Republican nominee for secretary of state in the 2018 election but was defeated by Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 16, 2019 06:43 AM
Created: April 16, 2019 06:39 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags
Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags
Coffee shop blames ART, higher rent for going out of business
Coffee shop blames ART, higher rent for going out of business
Hearing begins for teen killer who could be released from jail
Hearing begins for teen killer who could be released from jail
New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
Advertisement




Former Trump official announces run for open Senate seat
Former Trump official announces run for open Senate seat
5 injured in fire at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex
5 injured in fire at northeast Albuquerque apartment complex
Woman critically injured in early morning shooting
Woman critically injured in early morning shooting
Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags
Albuquerque City Council approves ban on plastic bags
Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque