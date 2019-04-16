Former Trump official announces run for open Senate seat

The New Mexico State University business professor says his story is different than other politicians.

“I'm a tribal member whose orphaned father went from living out of trash cans to being the first Native American to fly a jet," said Clarkson. "I have a law degree, an MBA, and a Doctorate in Business Administration. I’ve taught for two decades as a conservative in higher education and been illegally fired for it, and I've served as an economic development official in the Trump administration in the heart of the swamp.”

Clarkson served as the Republican nominee for secretary of state in the 2018 election but was defeated by Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver.