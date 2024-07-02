Giuliani disbarred in NY as court finds he repeatedly lied about Trump’s 2020 election loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, federal prosecutor and legal adviser to Donald Trump, was disbarred in the state on Tuesday after a court found he repeatedly made false statements about Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The decision was handed down by a New York appeals court in Manhattan.

The court ruled that Giuliani be “disbarred from the practice of law, effective immediately, and until the further order of this Court, and his name stricken from the roll of attorneys and counselors-at-law in the State of New York.”

Giuliani’s spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email and a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.

Giuliani has already had his New York law license suspended for false statements he made after the election.

This photo released by the Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 10, 2024, shows former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani was processed Monday in the criminal case over the effort to overturn Trump’s Arizona election loss to Joe Biden. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

He was the primary mouthpiece for Trump’s false claims of election fraud after the 2020 vote, standing at a press conference in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping outside Philadelphia on the day the race was called for Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican Trump and saying they would challenge what he claimed was a vast conspiracy by Democrats.

Lies around the election results helped push an angry mob of pro-Trump rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to stop the certification of Biden’s victory.

