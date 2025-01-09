Gov. Andy Beshear rails against acrimony of national politics in calling for common sense governing

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear railed against the acrimony of national politics Wednesday night as he called for a common-sense approach to governing that meets the everyday needs of families worried about access to affordable health care and the availability of good-paying jobs.

Beshear, who has raised his national profile since winning reelection in 2023 in the GOP-dominated state, touted Kentucky’s record-setting pace of economic development since he took office. Those achievements were the result of “pushing out that national noise” and finding common ground, he said.

The governor’s most pointed comments were aimed at the tone of the national political discourse as he delivered his annual State of the Commonwealth speech to state lawmakers.

“Yes, there are a lot of big, important issues facing our country,” Beshear said. “But if you’re staring at the cost of your child’s prescription and wondering how you’re going to pay for both it and your family’s dinner, the offense of the day in Washington just doesn’t seem that important.”

Continuing one of his favorite themes, Beshear said that most Americans aren’t thinking about politics at the start of every day. Instead, he said, they wake up thinking about their jobs, their children’s education, their family’s next doctor’s appointment and the safety of their communities.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gives his State of The Commonwealth address in the House chamber at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Timothy D. Easley

“We must stay laser-focused on creating better jobs, more affordable and accessible health care, safer roads and bridges, and the very best education for our children,” Beshear said. “Let’s continue to make sure our communities are places where our people aren’t just safer but also feel safer.

“Let’s let our positive actions speak louder than the nasty words we hear on TV or that we read online,” he said. “And we can do this simply by focusing on the core areas where we can and we should find common ground.”

Beshear, who is term limited, has had a strained relationship with the GOP-led legislature at times, and there were a number of empty seats in the House chamber for his speech

The speech comes as Beshear’s national profile has continued to grow. Democratic governors recently picked Beshear as chair-elect of the Democratic Governors Association for 2026, meaning he will take a lead role in his party’s efforts to win governorships in the midterm election, including a crucial set of presidential swing states.

Beshear accepted an invitation to speak at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a global event that brings together business, government and academic leaders. Beshear has said it’s an opportunity to promote Kentucky on the global stage. It also could boost his reputation as his name comes up amid early speculation about potential Democratic contenders for the White House in 2028.

