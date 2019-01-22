Gov. Lujan Grisham makes more cabinet appointments | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham makes more cabinet appointments

Gov. Lujan Grisham makes more cabinet appointments

The Associated Press
January 22, 2019 03:14 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is appointing a public finance expert with lengthy experience in state and local government to lead the New Mexico's taxation agency and companion Motor Vehicle Division.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that Stephanie Schardin Clarke will leave her job as finance director for Santa Fe County to take the reins of the state's embattled Taxation and Revenue Department.

The agency has been without a permanent secretary since the resignation of Demesia Padilla to confront charges of embezzlement and using a position in government for personal gain.

The department also has been mired in controversy over new identification requirements initiated in 2016 for driver's licenses and alternative identity cards. Unresolved tax abatement and refund claims have soared to $320 million.

An administrator of federal rural development programs has been chosen to lead New Mexico's Indian Affairs Department that coordinates state relations with more than 20 local Native American tribes.

Lynn Trujillo was appointed on Tuesday to the Cabinet-level position by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Trujillo has been working with tribes across the state as a Native American coordinator at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She is a tribal member of Sandia Pueblo, where she previously served as general counsel.

Trujillo says she wants to restore respectful relations between tribal governments and the state of New Mexico.

