Gov. Lujan Grisham names final Cabinet appointment

Joshua Panas
January 31, 2019 01:45 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Julie Jones to lead the New Mexico Corrections Department. 

Jones previously served as the secretary for the Florida Department of Corrections. 

"Julie Jones had one of the toughest jobs in the county, and I'm thrilled she's agreed to come to New Mexico," said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

The governor has now filled all of her cabinet-level positions.

