Gov. Lujan Grisham signs education bills

A standard Level 1 teacher in New Mexico will earn $40,000 a year, a Level 2 teacher will start at $50,000 and a Level 3 teacher's starting salary will be $60,000 in 2020.

The governor also said the new legislation provides "significant funding increases for evidence-based programs like K-5."

“New Mexico understands our children are our future; we are clear we will do everything in our power to help them succeed,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.