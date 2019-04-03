Gov. Lujan Grisham signs education bills
KOB Web Staff
April 03, 2019 01:28 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed what she called "key public education legislation" into law Wednesday.
The governor signed Senate Bill 1, House Bill 5 and House Bill 589.
House Bill 5 gives teachers a raise.
A standard Level 1 teacher in New Mexico will earn $40,000 a year, a Level 2 teacher will start at $50,000 and a Level 3 teacher's starting salary will be $60,000 in 2020.
The governor also said the new legislation provides "significant funding increases for evidence-based programs like K-5."
“New Mexico understands our children are our future; we are clear we will do everything in our power to help them succeed,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.
