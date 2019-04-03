Gov. Lujan Grisham signs education bills | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs education bills

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs education bills

KOB Web Staff
April 03, 2019 01:28 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed what she called "key public education legislation" into law Wednesday.

Advertisement

The governor signed Senate Bill 1, House Bill 5 and House Bill 589. 

House Bill 5 gives teachers a raise.

A standard Level 1 teacher in New Mexico will earn $40,000 a year, a Level 2 teacher will start at $50,000 and a Level 3 teacher's starting salary will be $60,000 in 2020.

The governor also said the new legislation provides "significant funding increases for evidence-based programs like K-5."

“New Mexico understands our children are our future; we are clear we will do everything in our power to help them succeed,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: April 03, 2019 01:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others
Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others
Victim of late-night shooting in critical condition
Victim of late-night shooting in critical condition
New Mexico suing Dept. of Agriculture over school lunches
New Mexico suing Dept. of Agriculture over school lunches
Military takes over possible street racing crash investigation
Military takes over possible street racing crash investigation
APD officer injured in crash
APD officer injured in crash
Advertisement




Gov. Lujan Grisham signs education bills
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs education bills
New Mexico suing Dept. of Agriculture over school lunches
New Mexico suing Dept. of Agriculture over school lunches
Victim of late-night shooting in critical condition
Victim of late-night shooting in critical condition
APD officer injured in crash
APD officer injured in crash
Military takes over possible street racing crash investigation
Military takes over possible street racing crash investigation