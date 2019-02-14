Gov. Lujan Grisham slams Pres. Trump's national emergency strategy | KOB 4
Gov. Lujan Grisham slams Pres. Trump's national emergency strategy

Joshua Panas
February 14, 2019 03:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan criticized Pres. Trump for announcing plans to declare a national emergency at the border.

“The president’s plan to declare a national emergency is gratuitous, legally dubious and reflective of his soft grasp of the facts of governance," Lujan Grisham said. 

The governor said there is not a  national security crisis on the southwestern border. 

“This latest action is a flagrant abuse of power, and his continued flailing over the wall is worse than an exhausting charade at this point; his willingness to stoke fear in our border communities as a show for his political base is actively detrimental to our collective well-being," Lujan Grisham said.

The president announced his intentions to declare a national emergency after a funding bill failed to provide him with the requested $5 billion to build a wall along the southern border. 

