Gov. Lujan Grisham slams Pres. Trump's national emergency strategy
Joshua Panas
February 14, 2019 03:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan criticized Pres. Trump for announcing plans to declare a national emergency at the border.
“The president’s plan to declare a national emergency is gratuitous, legally dubious and reflective of his soft grasp of the facts of governance," Lujan Grisham said.
The governor said there is not a national security crisis on the southwestern border.
“This latest action is a flagrant abuse of power, and his continued flailing over the wall is worse than an exhausting charade at this point; his willingness to stoke fear in our border communities as a show for his political base is actively detrimental to our collective well-being," Lujan Grisham said.
The president announced his intentions to declare a national emergency after a funding bill failed to provide him with the requested $5 billion to build a wall along the southern border.
