Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives first State of the State address

Lujan Grisham also wants to improve public safety. Passing tougher gun control laws is a top priority for the Democratic governor.

“I expect to sign a bill that will ban those convicted of assault from purchasing or possessing a gun, I expect strengthened background checks, and I expect tighter restrictions on safekeeping to ensure children do not have access to guns in the home.”

The governor also has plans to boost the economy. Her agenda includes removing the $50 million fil and television incentive cap and raising the minimum wage.

“We will send a very clear message to New Mexico families by making $7.50 an hour a thing of the past. Ten dollars now, $12 and an index to inflation so the rate is fair forever after that.”

Lujan Grisham touched on several other topics during her 45-minute speech. Click here to read her entire speech.