Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives first State of the State address
Kai Porter
January 15, 2019 05:17 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Newly-elected Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham laid out her agenda during her State of the State address Tuesday.
Lujan Grisham wants to invest $500 million more dollars in education. The money would go toward teacher pay raises, a school supply fund and adding pre-k slots.
“We need our educators, who are truly the best in the nation, to know this state will support them and treat them with the respect they deserve and have always deserved," Lujan Grisham said. “This is the session, this is the year, this is the moment we put New Mexico on the path to universal pre-k for every New Mexico child.”
Lujan Grisham also wants to improve public safety. Passing tougher gun control laws is a top priority for the Democratic governor.
“I expect to sign a bill that will ban those convicted of assault from purchasing or possessing a gun, I expect strengthened background checks, and I expect tighter restrictions on safekeeping to ensure children do not have access to guns in the home.”
The governor also has plans to boost the economy. Her agenda includes removing the $50 million fil and television incentive cap and raising the minimum wage.
“We will send a very clear message to New Mexico families by making $7.50 an hour a thing of the past. Ten dollars now, $12 and an index to inflation so the rate is fair forever after that.”
Lujan Grisham touched on several other topics during her 45-minute speech. Click here to read her entire speech.
Credits
Updated: January 15, 2019 05:17 PM
Created: January 15, 2019 04:09 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved