Gov. slams Pres. Trump's wall after pulling most National Guard troops from border

“In the USA Act, I would support much of the work going on in Congress that says you need evidence-based border security investments,” the governor said. “Bollard fencing as an example, posts that prevent vehicles from driving in. Put them in areas where you have vehicle problems.”

The governor referenced a 4 Investigates story that showed barbed wire holding a gate together.

She believes more fencing or posts could help alleviate problems in Hidalgo County.

In addition, the governor has ordered six New Mexico State Police officers to help local officers patrol the area.

The area has been flooded by hundreds of asylum seekers in recent weeks.

For that reason, the governor is leaving National Guard troops in the area while pulling all other troops from the border.

“There is, in fact, a humanitarian crisis occurring in Hidalgo County. When you have hundreds of people who are coming across a remote area, it creates additional risks for nefarious actors to create additional problems in that area,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

Governors from other states also sent their National Guard troops to New Mexico. Gov. Luan Grisham ordered those troops to return to their home states.