Governor ends fuss over Morales' Senate seat, appoints Ramos

While Ramos received the backing of the boards of commissioners in the three counties, environmentalists argued he has been too supportive of the Central Arizona Project and some Democratic activists said he is too conservative.

But Lujan Grisham, with no other options, told Ramos she would appoint him to the post.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com

