Governor ends fuss over Morales' Senate seat, appoints Ramos

The Associated Press
January 17, 2019 10:51 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Gabriel Ramos to fill the state Senate seat vacated by Lt. Gov. Howie Morales.

The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper reports Wednesday's appointment puts an end to a battle within her own Democratic party and halts an impasse with Grant, Catron and Socorro counties.

Lujan Grisham had asked the counties to give her additional names of potential candidates, arguing state law appears to require each county to nominate different possible successors. But county leaders stood by Ramos, a Democrat.

While Ramos received the backing of the boards of commissioners in the three counties, environmentalists argued he has been too supportive of the Central Arizona Project and some Democratic activists said he is too conservative.

But Lujan Grisham, with no other options, told Ramos she would appoint him to the post.

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com 

