Governor names new CYFD leader, among others

Brian Blalock will take over the Children, Youth and Families Department, or CYFD. Blalock has a lengthy background in youth law and will make a move to the agency from being the law and policy director at Tipping Point Community which is an anti-poverty group in the Bay Area.

Department of Public Safety

Mark Shea has been named to head the Department of Public Safety. He is currently the undersheriff of Valencia County and has been in law enforcement for more than four decades.

Environment Department

James Kenney was named as head of the Environment Department after spending more than 21 years at the Environmental Protection Agency, most recently as senior policy advisor for oil and gas.

Department of Health

Kathy Kunkel will lead the Department of Health. Kunkel spent the last four years as deputy director of the DOH overseeing multiple facets of the agency.

Department of Public Safety

Mark Shea has been named to head the Department of Public Safety. He is currently the undersheriff of Valencia County and has been in law enforcement for more than four decades.