Governor names new CYFD leader, among others | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Governor names new CYFD leader, among others

Governor names new CYFD leader, among others

KOB Web Staff
January 07, 2019 11:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has just named four more members of her cabinet.

Advertisement

Among them is the new leader of the Children Youth and Families Department who will oversee childhood well-being in New Mexico.

Children Youth and Families Department

Brian Blalock will take over the Children, Youth and Families Department, or CYFD. Blalock has a lengthy background in youth law and will make a move to the agency from being the law and policy director at Tipping Point Community which is an anti-poverty group in the Bay Area.

Department of Public Safety

Mark Shea has been named to head the Department of Public Safety. He is currently the undersheriff of Valencia County and has been in law enforcement for more than four decades.

Environment Department

James Kenney was named as head of the Environment Department after spending more than 21 years at the Environmental Protection Agency, most recently as senior policy advisor for oil and gas.

Department of Health

Kathy Kunkel will lead the Department of Health. Kunkel spent the last four years as deputy director of the DOH overseeing multiple facets of the agency.

Department of Public Safety

Mark Shea has been named to head the Department of Public Safety. He is currently the undersheriff of Valencia County and has been in law enforcement for more than four decades.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: January 07, 2019 11:11 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman found beaten at Albuquerque motel, pedestrian killed within minutes of each other
Woman found beaten at Albuquerque motel, pedestrian killed within minutes of each other
Govt. shutdown could impact SNAP benefits
Govt. shutdown could impact SNAP benefits
15-year-old accused of killing cousin, leaving girl's body in SW Albuquerque arroyo
15-year-old accused of killing cousin, leaving girl's body in SW Albuquerque arroyo
Group highlights problem of missing and murdered Native people
Group highlights problem of missing and murdered Native people
Man in critical condition after violent crime in Albuquerque
Man in critical condition after violent crime in Albuquerque
Advertisement




Jessica Kelley enters into plea deal, avoids trial in Victoria Martens case
Jessica Kelley enters into plea deal, avoids trial in Victoria Martens case
Governor names new CYFD leader, among others
Governor names new CYFD leader, among others
'I'm Me, Not Meat': PETA places billboard at site of crash that killed cows
'I'm Me, Not Meat': PETA places billboard at site of crash that killed cows
Group highlights problem of missing and murdered Native people
Group highlights problem of missing and murdered Native people
APS special election asks for increased property taxes
APS special election asks for increased property taxes