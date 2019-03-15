Governor presses lawmakers for preschool funds | KOB 4
Governor presses lawmakers for preschool funds

The Associated Press
March 15, 2019 02:43 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging members of the Legislature's powerful Senate Finance Committee to increase funding for early childhood education as a new agency is created to oversee preschool and infant services.

Lujan Grisham appeared before the committee Friday with her granddaughter in her lap to urge greater withdrawals from a multi-billion dollar state education trust to fund preschool. She said without greater funding, the state is making a "Sophie's choice" to educate some children and not others.

Democratic Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith warned that other states such as Alaska and North Dakota have failed to safeguard trusts derived from fossil fuels.

She says her push to provide universal access to preschool will require annual spending of $285 million.  It is unusual in New Mexico for a governor to lobby a committee directly.

The Associated Press


Created: March 15, 2019 02:43 PM

