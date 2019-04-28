Governor, sheriffs discuss handling of gun control issues | KOB 4
Governor, sheriffs discuss handling of gun control issues

Associated Press
April 28, 2019 10:00 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and many New Mexico county sheriffs were at odds over a gun-control bill she signed into law. But a recent meeting between them reportedly had a conciliatory tone.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports that Lujan Grisham met with at least five sheriff and several New Mexico Association of Counties officials, with Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicke later saying "there was much more agreement than disagreement."
    
Numerous sheriffs had said they didn't plan to enforce a new law on background checks for gun sales. That stance drew criticism from the governor.
    
Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace said there was agreement during the meeting on a need for better communication and that he's optimistic that sheriffs will be more involved in negotiations over firearm legislation in the coming year.

