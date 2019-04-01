Governor signs off on first statewide minimum wage increase in a decade

Starting in Jan. 2020, employers will have to pay workers at least $9 an hour. That's up from the current minimum wage of $7.50 an hour.

The increase will then steadily rise over the next three years to $10.50 in 2021, $11.50 in 2022 and finally to $12 on Jan. 1, 2023.

The law also calls for rising wages for "tipped" employees to $3 an hour beginning Jan. 1 2023.

"When minimum wage workers get a raise, they don't buy stocks on Wall Street,” said Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley. “They fix their car, go out to eat, or buy more school supplies on main street. Our neighbors Arizona and Colorado have had higher wages for years, and their economies are thriving. Rising wages are good for workers, families, and businesses. A quarter of New Mexico's kids will see their families get more income with this increase. Everyone deserves a chance at the American dream, and this will help more New Mexicans dream bigger.”