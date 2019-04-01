Governor signs off on first statewide minimum wage increase in a decade | KOB 4
Governor signs off on first statewide minimum wage increase in a decade

Marian Camacho
April 01, 2019 12:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  More than 100,000 New Mexicans will begin to see boosts in their pay come January 2020.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the first statewide minimum wage increase that state has seen in more than a decade Monday.

“This increase represents progress,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “No New Mexican who works 40 hours a week should live in poverty — period. Costs rise every year, but our minimum wage hadn’t moved in a decade. I’m thrilled to put stagnation behind us."

Starting in Jan. 2020, employers will have to pay workers at least $9 an hour. That's up from the current minimum wage of $7.50 an hour.

The increase will then steadily rise over the next three years to $10.50 in 2021, $11.50 in 2022 and finally to $12 on Jan. 1, 2023.

The law also calls for rising wages for "tipped" employees to $3 an hour beginning Jan. 1 2023.

Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley says minimum wage workers will use the raises for everyday needs. 

"When minimum wage workers get a raise, they don't buy stocks on Wall Street,” said Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley. “They fix their car, go out to eat, or buy more school supplies on main street. Our neighbors Arizona and Colorado have had higher wages for years, and their economies are thriving. Rising wages are good for workers, families, and businesses. A quarter of New Mexico's kids will see their families get more income with this increase. Everyone deserves a chance at the American dream, and this will help more New Mexicans dream bigger.”

