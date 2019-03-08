Governor signs universal background check bill into law
Joshua Panas
March 08, 2019 05:16 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that would expand background checks on private gun sales.
The bill will close a loophole that allows many private sales without a background check against a federal database of prohibited buyers.
“What we are doing is increasing the standards and the safety precautions and every time we do that, if I save a life of one deputy sheriff or sheriff or one law officer, one policeman or woman, one student, one child, one parent, one partner or spouse, one… we’ve done our job," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "And if we never have to have a conversation about losing someone to gun violence, we are thrilled.”
Senate Bill 8 passed both the House and Senate after contentious debate.
Opponents claimed the law goes against the Second Amendment and is unenforceable.
Twenty-five of the state's 33 counties have passed Second Amendment sanctuary county resolutions that oppose new control measures.
“These resolutions have been brought before county commissions by sheriffs, by in large, as part of a national misinformation campaign, quite frankly by the NRA. And I’m disappointed by the misinformation campaign,” the governor said.
Republicans said Thursday that would start a petition that would allow voters to overturn the law. However, Gov. Lujan Grisham doesn't believe the petition could force a vote in this situation because it's a public safety issue.
“The constitution’s pretty clear that anything in the public health and public safety aspect, this mechanism cannot work," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
