Governor signs universal background check bill into law

Senate Bill 8 passed both the House and Senate after contentious debate.

Opponents claimed the law goes against the Second Amendment and is unenforceable.

Twenty-five of the state's 33 counties have passed Second Amendment sanctuary county resolutions that oppose new control measures.

“These resolutions have been brought before county commissions by sheriffs, by in large, as part of a national misinformation campaign, quite frankly by the NRA. And I’m disappointed by the misinformation campaign,” the governor said.

Republicans said Thursday that would start a petition that would allow voters to overturn the law. However, Gov. Lujan Grisham doesn't believe the petition could force a vote in this situation because it's a public safety issue.

“The constitution’s pretty clear that anything in the public health and public safety aspect, this mechanism cannot work," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.