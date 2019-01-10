Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) would also see a $36.5 million increase in its budget, including $4 million to provide more than 100 new protective services positions.

In addition, state workers would get a two-four percent raise under the governor's budget. The minimum wage for state employees would also be raised to $12 an hour.

The budget will need to be approved by legislators. The 2019 legislative session begins Jan. 15.

Read the governor's full budget proposal