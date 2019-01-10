Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education | KOB 4
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education

Joshua Panas
January 10, 2019 04:51 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham released her first budget proposal Thursday.

It calls for a 13 percent increase in spending.

The budget includes $500 million in additional funding for public education. Part of that money would be used to give teachers, principals and education personnel a six percent raise, with no education personnel making less than $12 dollars an hour.

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) would also see a $36.5 million increase in its budget, including $4 million to provide more than 100 new protective services positions.

In addition, state workers would get a two-four percent raise under the governor's budget. The minimum wage for state employees would also be raised to $12 an hour.

The budget will need to be approved by legislators. The 2019 legislative session begins Jan. 15.

