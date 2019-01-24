Gun control bills draw debate in Santa Fe | KOB 4
Gun control bills draw debate in Santa Fe

Kai Porter
January 24, 2019 06:18 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gun control was at the center of a heated debate in Santa Fe Thursday.

The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee considered House Bill 8, which calls for background checks on all gun sales in New Mexico.

They will also debate House Bill 87, which is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Deborah Armstrong. It would require guns to be removed from a home if there's a protective order for domestic violence.

“I've heard some really horrible stories about survivors and those who haven't survived but witnessed death by guns in a domestic violence situation,” Rep. Armstrong. “It's one of the highest causes on women's deaths violently."

Republican Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell does not support any of the gun control bills in the committee.

"In my opinion, every one of them treads on our Second Amendment right which is provided in the United States Constitution," Rep. Ezzell said.

The committee passed House Bill 8 by a 3-2 vote.

They also passed House Bill 40 by a 3-2. It requires background checks at gun shows.

Track all the gun control bills that the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee debate: House Bill 8House Bill 40, House Bill 83House Bill 87 and House Bill 101.

Kai Porter


Created: January 24, 2019 06:18 PM

