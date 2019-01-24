Gun control bills draw debate in Santa Fe

“I've heard some really horrible stories about survivors and those who haven't survived but witnessed death by guns in a domestic violence situation,” Rep. Armstrong. “It's one of the highest causes on women's deaths violently."

Republican Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell does not support any of the gun control bills in the committee.

"In my opinion, every one of them treads on our Second Amendment right which is provided in the United States Constitution," Rep. Ezzell said.

The committee passed House Bill 8 by a 3-2 vote.

They also passed House Bill 40 by a 3-2. It requires background checks at gun shows.

Track all the gun control bills that the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee debate: House Bill 8, House Bill 40, House Bill 83, House Bill 87 and House Bill 101.