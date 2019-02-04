Gun control bills take center stage in Santa Fe
Nathan O'Neal
February 04, 2019 07:51 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- People for and against more gun control expressed their opinions in front of lawmakers in Santa Fe Monday.
The House Judiciary Committee is considering four bills that would toughen rules for gun sales and ownership.
“I fear for all of our children and as a psychologist,” a woman told lawmakers. “I bear witness to the suffering brought by gun violence.
However, another woman said she feels like lawmakers are trying to take her rights away.
“I'm here because I'm mad we come here year after year trying to protect our constitution,” she said.
The four bills include a provision that would make owning and buying a gun more difficult.
One of the bills would make it illegal for a person who subjects to a domestic violence protection order to have a gun.
