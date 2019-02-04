Gun control bills take center stage in Santa Fe | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gun control bills take center stage in Santa Fe

Nathan O'Neal
February 04, 2019 07:51 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- People for and against more gun control expressed their opinions in front of lawmakers in Santa Fe Monday.

Advertisement

The House Judiciary Committee is considering four bills that would toughen rules for gun sales and ownership.

“I fear for all of our children and as a psychologist,” a woman told lawmakers. “I bear witness to the suffering brought by gun violence.

However, another woman said she feels like lawmakers are trying to take her rights away.

“I'm here because I'm mad we come here year after year trying to protect our constitution,” she said.

The four bills include a provision that would make owning and buying a gun more difficult.

One of the bills would make it illegal for a person who subjects to a domestic violence protection order to have a gun.

Track HB 8, HB 40, HB 83, HB 87

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Updated: February 04, 2019 07:51 PM
Created: February 04, 2019 07:39 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Improvised explosive device kills 1 person on Albuquerque's West Side
Improvised explosive device kills 1 person on Albuquerque's West Side
Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'
Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'
Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum
Mysterious downtown castle to be new turquoise museum
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
Man found dead following domestic dispute call at Albuquerque apartment complex
Police search for wanted teenager
Police search for wanted teenager
Advertisement




Improvised explosive device kills 1 person on Albuquerque's West Side
Improvised explosive device kills 1 person on Albuquerque's West Side
Gun control bills take center stage in Santa Fe
Gun control bills take center stage in Santa Fe
Second individual believes he was randomly shot at in SW Albuquerque
Second individual believes he was randomly shot at in SW Albuquerque
Textbook bill would give public schools priority over private schools
Textbook bill would give public schools priority over private schools
Pair accused of writing bad checks, making withdrawals from Albuquerque ATMs
Pair accused of writing bad checks, making withdrawals from Albuquerque ATMs