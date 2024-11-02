Harris slams GOP on manufacturing one day after government reports just 12,000 jobs added in October

ATLANTA (AP) — Kamala Harris on Saturday criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for suggesting that Republicans might cut government subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing as she and Republican Donald Trump embarked on one last weekend quest to round up every possible vote in the battleground states that will determine the next president.

“It is my plan and intention to continue to invest in American manufacturing,” the Democratic nominee told reporters in Milwaukee, adding that Trump had lost manufacturing jobs during his presidency. Her criticism came a day after the Biden administration reported that employers had added just 12,000 jobs in October, down significantly from the 223,000 jobs added in September.

Harris spoke before heading to campaign rallies in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump was attending two rallies in North Carolina and one in Salem, Virginia, a state that isn’t a battleground, after his late-night rally in Milwaukee.

“We stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history,” Trump said in remarks put out by his campaign before his first event, in Gastonia, North Carolina.

President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race this summer when it became clear he could not win, was doing his part for the Democrats, made one last 2024 campaign stop in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Harris’ campaign released her closing ad pitch to the American people, a two-minute spot set to air Sunday during NFL games broadcast by CBS and FOX, including the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions. The ad shows some of Harris’ interactions with people during the campaign and has her looking directly into the camera and addressing voters.

“Now I’m asking for your vote because as president I will get up every day and fight for the American people,” she says at the end.

Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon projected confidence on a conference call with reporters Saturday as both sides entered in the final sprint to get out the vote. “If you can hear the joy in my voice it is because we are in GOTV weekend,” she said.

Johnson, R-La., later walked back his comments about cutting semiconductor subsidies, indicating he only meant that Republicans would “streamline” the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. But Harris said Johnson had only issued the follow-up statement because “their agenda is not popular.”

The legislation has pumped billions of dollars into producing computer chips in the United States, supporting union jobs in battleground states such as Michigan.

The vice presidential nominees and big name supporters also were out in force.

Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, and actress Eva Longoria were joining a get-out-the-vote event in Las Vegas before the Minnesota governor flies to Arizona for events in Flagstaff and Tucson. GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance was scheduled to be in Las Vegas and Scottsdale, Arizona, for events with Donald Trump Jr. First lady Jill Biden was campaigning in Georgia and Hillary Clinton was appearing in Tampa, Florida, to back Harris’ candidacy.

The Trump and Harris planes parked near each other overnight at the Milwaukee airport and the candidates spent the night at hotels just three blocks apart. Before Harris had even left Milwaukee, supporters were lined up for her rally in Atlanta.

Marzella and Darrell Pittman, who found out about the Atlanta rally on Friday, canceled their weekend plans and drove four hours from Alabama to attend.

Marzella thinks Harris will win, but Darrell is nervous because many of the young Black men in his life support Trump and are hesitatant to vote for a woman for president.

“It’s tight, and the other side, they got a lot of our people believing in that side, just like we believe in Kamala,” he said.

Until the election, “we have nothing but voting on our mind and we’re talking to everybody,” Marzella Pittman said.

There is “so much on the line” and “no way we can let this slip away,” Darrell Pittman said.

Carol Hicks, who drives around with a stack of Harris signs in her back seat, she said was optimistic because she has “die-hard Republican coworkers” who voted for Harris because they could not stomach voting for Trump. Some people in her life are undecided because they do not want to vote for a woman, but she tells them “only weak men can’t stand a strong woman.

Trump supporters were equally passionate about their candidate.

Nick Chakur, 68, a retired policeman from Center Line, Michigan, who attended a Friday night rally in nearby Warren, said he was cautiously optimistic about Trump’s chances, but said it depends on voter turnout.

“Just like sports, you gotta keep going until the whistle stops,” he said.

Stephanie Tanzini, 77, wore a bedazzled denim American flag baseball hat to the same rally.

Tanzini said she plans to be up “24/7″ waiting for the results on election night — enjoying chips, dip and pie while the results roll in — with a bowl of marshmallows on hand to throw in celebration.

“Because Trump’s going to win this by a landslide,” she said.

Colvin reported from Gastonia, North Carolina. Associated Press writers Chris Megerian in Washington, Charlotte Kramon in Atlanta and Isabella Volmert in Warren, Michigan, contributed to this report.

