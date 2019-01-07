Herrell completes ballot review, claims she never contested election
KOB Web Staff
January 07, 2019 12:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Republican Second Congressional District nominee Yvette Herrell has completed a review of absentee ballot returns in Doña Ana County.
“Taken together, the numbers of reported irregularities were such that I felt I owed it to voters, as well as to lawmakers, to undertake a thorough review,” Herrell in a statement.
Herrell claims she never disputed the outcome of the election, despite failing to concede to the eventual winner, Democrat Xochitl Torres Small.
“I did not believe that there were reasons to contest the election, but I did strongly feel that there were enough claims of irregularities to warrant a full review, and that we might learn things that could be of use to State House and Senate Committees as they continually try to update and improve our election laws.”
Dona Ana County Clerk Amanda Lopez Askin said she never heard of allegations of irregularities.
