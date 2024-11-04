Hinson, Feenstra win reelection as Iowa GOP seeks to hold onto all 4 congressional seats

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican incumbents Ashley Hinson and Randy Feenstra won reelection Tuesday as Iowa Republicans seek to hold onto all four of the state’s congressional seats.

Hinson defeated Democrat Sarah Corkery in the 2nd District. Feenstra won election to a third term in the sprawling 4th District, made up of 36 of Iowa’s 99 counties, defeating Democrat Ryan Melton.

The other two races in the state are seen as competitive, including the 1st district in southeast Iowa and the 3rd district in central and southern Iowa.

In the 1st district, incumbent Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is seeking her third U.S. House term as she faces the same Democrat she beat in 2022. In that race, Miller-Meeks topped Democrat Christina Bohannan by about 7 percentage points — a far greater spread than her six vote margin in 2020 over Democrat Rita Hart.

In her campaign, Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor and former legislator, has emphasized her support of abortion rights at a time with Iowa Republicans have changed the law to outlaw abortions in most circumstances. She also called for reducing costs for a range of goods and services, including groceries, gas and housing.

FILE - Iowa 3rd Congressional District Democratic candidate Lanon Baccam speaks to supporters during a primary night rally, June 4, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall

Miller-Meeks, a former ophthalmologist, opposes abortion rights and supported a bill that sought a national abortion ban after 15 weeks that would have allowed states to impose even stricter limits. She also has said she wants to help reduce inflation and improve the economy, and she supports lowering the price of prescription drugs and over-the-counter oral contraceptives.

The 3rd district, which includes much of the Des Moines metro area, is also seen as competitive as Democrat Lanon Baccam challenges incumbent Republican Zach Nunn. Both candidates have military backgrounds, as Baccam served in the Iowa National Guard and deployed to Afghanistan. Nunn served as an Air Force pilot and had three deployments to the Middle East. He was promoted to an Air Force colonel in June.

Like other House races, abortion has been a key issue, with Baccam pointing to Nunn’s opposition to abortion rights. Baccam said he would vote to restore national abortion rights that ended when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Nunn said that although he opposes abortion rights and has voted for severe abortion restrictions in Iowa, he doesn’t support a nationwide abortion ban.

Both candidates have promised to support efforts to make Congress less dysfunctional and more focused on solving problems. Nunn also highlights the need to reduce illegal border crossings, and Baccam calls for improving the economy and creating more middle class jobs.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Hinson, a former news anchor for KCRG-TV, said her top issue is strengthening the country’s southern border.

Republicans hold a huge edge in registered voters in the 4th District and typically win general elections by wide margins.

