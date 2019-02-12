House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham | KOB 4
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham

The Associated Press
February 13, 2019 07:54 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.- The Democratic speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives says there is no way he would initiate impeachment proceedings against the state's governor for withdrawing troops from the border with Mexico.

An online petition seeks to impeach Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for treason in withdrawing about 100 New Mexico National Guard troops and has garnered more than 30,000 signatures.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Brian Egolf of Santa Fe said "no way, forget about it" regarding prospects for impeachment proceedings. He holds the authority to initiate House investigations.

Lujan Grisham has challenged President Trump's description of a security crisis on the border, while leaving about a dozen national guardsmen at the border to address humanitarian needs in a remote corridor for border-crossing immigration.

Impeachment in New Mexico requires a majority vote of all House members. A subsequent Senate trial requires a two-thirds majority to convict.

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: February 13, 2019 07:54 AM
Created: February 12, 2019 01:26 PM

