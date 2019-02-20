Immigrants rally for better education in New Mexico

"A lot of the college career counselors do not give you the same resources that they give a person who lives here, a citizen,” Bañuelos said. “Most of the time they don't offer you the same scholarships or they simply feel like they shouldn't share their resources with you."

The rally, organized by the New Mexico Dream Team, was about delivering a message to lawmakers to improve education for all students – not just immigrant students.

"We want our students to have the best education possible. Sadly, our state is at the bottom of the national rankings when it comes to education and that's not OK,” said Luis Leyva of the New Mexico Dream Team.

Leyva said the rally was also about protesting President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund a border wall.

"The actual emergency that we have here in our state is that we're rock bottom when it comes to education,” Leyva said.

Several elected officials also spoke during the rally, supporting the group and their cause.