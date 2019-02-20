Immigrants rally for better education in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Immigrants rally for better education in New Mexico

Kai Porter
February 20, 2019 05:11 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Hundreds of young immigrants and their supporters held a rally at the Roundhouse Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

They were advocating for more bilingual and multicultural inclusivity and more state funding for the state’s education system.

18-year-old Blanca Bañuelos, who is a DACA recipient, said faced the challenges while trying to pursue a higher education.

"A lot of the college career counselors do not give you the same resources that they give a person who lives here, a citizen,” Bañuelos said. “Most of the time they don't offer you the same scholarships or they simply feel like they shouldn't share their resources with you."

The rally, organized by the New Mexico Dream Team, was about delivering a message to lawmakers to improve education for all students – not just immigrant students.

"We want our students to have the best education possible. Sadly, our state is at the bottom of the national rankings when it comes to education and that's not OK,” said Luis Leyva of the New Mexico Dream Team.

Leyva said the rally was also about protesting President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund a border wall.

"The actual emergency that we have here in our state is that we're rock bottom when it comes to education,” Leyva said.

Several elected officials also spoke during the rally, supporting the group and their cause.

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: February 20, 2019 05:11 PM
Created: February 20, 2019 04:57 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Pres. Trump tweets about 'wall' in New Mexico
U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the before and after of the wall
Couple pepper-sprayed employee, stole money and sunglasses
Couple pepper-sprayed employee, stole money and sunglasses
Local husky rescue seeks foster parents to take in pups
Local husky rescue seeks foster parents to take in pups
San Juan, Lincoln, Eddy latest to become Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties
San Juan County residents pack out the county commission meeting Tuesday night as commissioners voted 4-1 on a resolution to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
Desert Hills youth home shutting down April 1
Desert Hills youth home shutting down April 1
Advertisement




Albuquerque caterer believes plastic ban would hurt business
Albuquerque caterer believes plastic ban would hurt business
Immigrants rally for better education in New Mexico
Immigrants rally for better education in New Mexico
Pres. Trump tweets about 'wall' in New Mexico
U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the before and after of the wall
Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers
Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers
San Juan, Lincoln, Eddy latest to become Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties
San Juan County residents pack out the county commission meeting Tuesday night as commissioners voted 4-1 on a resolution to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.