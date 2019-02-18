In response to abortion bill, pro-lifers come together for prayer in Santa Fe | KOB 4
In response to abortion bill, pro-lifers come together for prayer in Santa Fe

Nathan O'Neal
February 18, 2019 10:42 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.— Hundreds of people participated in a protest against the possible repeal of New Mexico’s anti-abortion law.

Pro-lifers braved the bitter cold to march and pray at the Roundhouse Monday night.

The passionate group is against House Bill 51, which is designed to repeal New Mexico's anti-abortion law.

“These late nights where the legislators are doing their hard work, they can call on Jesus,” said one of the protesters.

The law is largely unenforced because of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.

Rep. Joanne Ferrary, who is sponsoring the bill, said the move would protect abortion rights in New Mexico if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“You never know when that might be changed at the Supreme Court level,” Ferrary said.

House Bill 51 passed in the House and will be debated in the Senate.

Nathan O'Neal


Updated: February 18, 2019 10:42 PM
Created: February 18, 2019 08:53 PM

