In response to abortion bill, pro-lifers come together for prayer in Santa Fe

“These late nights where the legislators are doing their hard work, they can call on Jesus,” said one of the protesters.

The law is largely unenforced because of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.

Rep. Joanne Ferrary, who is sponsoring the bill, said the move would protect abortion rights in New Mexico if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“You never know when that might be changed at the Supreme Court level,” Ferrary said.

House Bill 51 passed in the House and will be debated in the Senate.

