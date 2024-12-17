Kamala Harris tells students to ‘stay in the fight’ after the election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris on Tuesday urged anyone who is disappointed by her defeat in last month’s election to “stay in the fight” as Donald Trump prepares to take office, hinting that she won’t be stepping off the political stage anytime soon.

The vice president’s remarks to students in the Maryland Corps service year program were her most extensive since her concession speech. She did not disclose her own plans for after her term ends, but she spoke about “our shared commitment to the work ahead.”

The speech was something of a pep talk as Trump returns to the White House and Republicans take full control of Congress, a devastating result for Democrats.

“Many people have come up to me, telling me they feel tired, maybe even resigned,” Harris said. “Folks have said to me that they’re not sure whether they have the strength, much less the desire, to stay in the fight. But let me be very clear. No one can walk away. We must stay in the fight. Every one of us.”

At 60 years old, Harris likely has another act or two in public life, maybe even another run for the presidency. But she could face stiff competition from other Democratic politicians and weariness from voters who want to move on after a dispiriting campaign ended with Trump’s victory.

“The true test of our character is how resilient and persistent we are to pursue the future that we all can see,” she said.

Harris did not mention Trump in her speech, but the remarks could serve as a first step toward positioning herself as a leader of the political opposition. There’s also speculation that she could run for governor in her home state of California, where the next election is in 2026.

Democrats are still trying to figure out the best way forward for their party. Judging by her speech, Harris envisions a path that’s very similar to the message from her candidacy and vice presidency, and she echoed many of the same themes on Tuesday.

While serving under President Joe Biden, Harris toured college campuses and focused on issues that resonate with students, like gun violence and climate change. She also made sure to meet with young people overseas in Africa and Asia as she worked on U.S. diplomatic efforts.

During the presidential campaign, Harris often talked about her love of Generation Z and the importance of rising leaders. It was one of the ways she tried to draw a contrast with Trump, who is 78 years old.

However, Harris did worse with young people this year than Biden did four years ago. According to AP VoteCast, a survey of the electorate, she won 51% of voters ages 18 to 29, down from 61% for Biden.

Harris told her audience on Tuesday that they should enjoy the holidays. But, she said, “I challenge you to come back ready, ready to chart our path to the future. Chin up, shoulders back, forever impatient for change.”

In addition, she started her speech by expressing concerns about gun violence after a school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday.

“Solutions are in hand,” she said. “But we need elected leaders to have the courage to step up and do the right thing.”

