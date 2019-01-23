Key panel OKs New Mexico teacher salary bill | KOB 4
Advertisement

Key panel OKs New Mexico teacher salary bill

Key panel OKs New Mexico teacher salary bill

The Associated Press
January 23, 2019 03:32 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A key committee has approved a proposal that would incrementally increase minimum salaries for New Mexico teachers and principals.

Advertisement

The bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Mimi Stewart passed the House Education Committee on Wednesday with bipartisan support amid a push to give New Mexico educators pay hikes.

Under the plan, the starting salary for Level 1 teachers would go from $36,000 a year to $40,000 in 2020. The salary eventually would jump to $45,000 by 2022.

The proposal also calls for Level 2 teacher pay jumps from $44,000 a year to $55,000 by 2022.

Level 3 teacher pay would go from $54,000 to $65,000 by 2022.

Republican Sen. Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho says the bill makes educator salaries more competitive with other nearby states.

Track this bill during the 2019 legislative session

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 23, 2019 03:32 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Santa Fe police need help finding runaway teen
Santa Fe police need help finding runaway teen
Murder victim remembered as a loving, gentle spirited mother
Murder victim remembered as a loving, gentle spirited mother
Defense attorney charged with DWI after ignoring officer
Defense attorney charged with DWI after ignoring officer
AG Balderas announces $120 million settlement against Johnson & Johnson
AG Balderas announces $120 million settlement against Johnson & Johnson
Advertisement




Key panel OKs New Mexico teacher salary bill
Key panel OKs New Mexico teacher salary bill
Authorities find suspected stash house for human trafficking in NM
Authorities find suspected stash house for human trafficking in NM
New security technology comes to Aztec Municipal Schools
New security technology comes to Aztec Municipal Schools
Santa Fe police need help finding runaway teen
Santa Fe police need help finding runaway teen
AG Balderas announces $120 million settlement against Johnson & Johnson
AG Balderas announces $120 million settlement against Johnson & Johnson