Key panel OKs New Mexico teacher salary bill
January 23, 2019 03:32 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A key committee has approved a proposal that would incrementally increase minimum salaries for New Mexico teachers and principals.
The bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Mimi Stewart passed the House Education Committee on Wednesday with bipartisan support amid a push to give New Mexico educators pay hikes.
Under the plan, the starting salary for Level 1 teachers would go from $36,000 a year to $40,000 in 2020. The salary eventually would jump to $45,000 by 2022.
The proposal also calls for Level 2 teacher pay jumps from $44,000 a year to $55,000 by 2022.
Level 3 teacher pay would go from $54,000 to $65,000 by 2022.
Republican Sen. Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho says the bill makes educator salaries more competitive with other nearby states.
