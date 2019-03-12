Landmark energy bill heads to New Mexico governor's desk
The Associated Press, Kai Porter
March 12, 2019 06:49 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Landmark legislation mandating that New Mexico get all of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045 has cleared its last legislative hurdle and is headed to the governor's desk.
The measure passed the House on a 43-22 vote following a lengthy debate Tuesday.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has advocated for the legislation and is expected to sign it.
The measure sets aggressive quotas for renewable energy production and would establish funds to ease the economic pains of shuttering a coal-fired power plant in the northwest corner of the state.
Republican Rep. James Strickler of Farmington warned that tens of millions of dollars in annual wages and benefits will be lost once the San Juan Generating Station and the adjacent mine are closed in 2022. He said Native Americans make up two-fifths of the workforce.
After the bill passed the House on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Lujan Grisham released the following statement:
“When we were presented the chance to move toward cleaner sources of energy, we took it, boldly charting a course to a carbon-free future, permanently centering our commitment to lower emissions and setting an example for other states. Crucially, this legislation does not leave our neighbors in San Juan County behind, as we will provide millions for trainings and economic development.”
