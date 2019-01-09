Lawmakers faced with more bills ahead of 2019 legislative session

"All hands on deck, meeting with constituents, meeting with people from around the state, meeting with legislators, to make sure we know the issues that are important to them and that we're engaging at the grassroots level with communities,” Reyes said.

Lawmakers have a lot of bills to get through this session.

As of Wednesday, 162 bills were pre-filed in the House. In the Senate, 210 bills have been pre-filed. Both numbers are up when compared to the last 60-day legislative session, in 2017.

This year, lawmakers have a projected $1.1 billion in new money, which they'll have to figure out how to spend responsibly.

On Thursday, Governor Lujan Grisham will release her budget, which will detail how she thinks the money should be used.

“The governor's budget is going to prioritize public education. It's going to show our commitment to making sure that we are creating these jobs, that we are creating these economic opportunities and that it is a priority for the governor," Reyes said.