Lawmakers have mixed reactions about results of legislative session

“Eleven percent increase, I know we’ve got a lot of money, they raised taxes despite having all that money,” Gessing said. “It would have been nice to send some of that back to the people who actually pay the taxes of New Mexico.”

Democratic lawmakers controlled both the House and Senate. Over the weekend they, and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said they’re happy with the outcome.

“This is a legislature that delivered a moonshot,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

Lawmakers got a lot done. They allotted hundreds of millions in additional funding for education, toughened gun control laws, and increased minimum wage.

“I believe this is going to go down in the history books as the most productive and successful monumental session the state has ever seen,” House Speaker Brian Egolf said.

Others left the Roundhouse with a much different feeling.

“I think it will go down in history as the one time the legislature failed to listen to the populist,” House Minority Leader James Townsend said.

During the 60-day session #NotMyNewMexico was popular for some watching from the outside. For instance, while more than half of New Mexico counties voiced opposition to gun control legislation, lawmakers passed legislation anyways.

“I think they, democrats, see it as people were heard in November and we’re going to do what we interpret that as being,” Gessing said.

Democratic lawmakers didn’t get everything they wanted though. Conservative democrats in the senate killed a controversial abortion bill. Another bill to legalize recreational marijuana also died on the senate side.