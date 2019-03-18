Lawmakers have mixed reactions about results of legislative session
Kassi Nelson
March 18, 2019 07:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor and Democratic lawmakers call the 2019 legislative session a huge succes. However, not everyone agrees.
Republican lawmakers said it was a disaster and Paul Gessing, the president of the economic think tank Rio Grande Foundation, tweeted that this "might be the worst session New Mexico has ever experienced.”
One of his main concerns is the amount of spending.
“Eleven percent increase, I know we’ve got a lot of money, they raised taxes despite having all that money,” Gessing said. “It would have been nice to send some of that back to the people who actually pay the taxes of New Mexico.”
Democratic lawmakers controlled both the House and Senate. Over the weekend they, and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said they’re happy with the outcome.
“This is a legislature that delivered a moonshot,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said.
Lawmakers got a lot done. They allotted hundreds of millions in additional funding for education, toughened gun control laws, and increased minimum wage.
“I believe this is going to go down in the history books as the most productive and successful monumental session the state has ever seen,” House Speaker Brian Egolf said.
Others left the Roundhouse with a much different feeling.
“I think it will go down in history as the one time the legislature failed to listen to the populist,” House Minority Leader James Townsend said.
During the 60-day session #NotMyNewMexico was popular for some watching from the outside. For instance, while more than half of New Mexico counties voiced opposition to gun control legislation, lawmakers passed legislation anyways.
“I think they, democrats, see it as people were heard in November and we’re going to do what we interpret that as being,” Gessing said.
Democratic lawmakers didn’t get everything they wanted though. Conservative democrats in the senate killed a controversial abortion bill. Another bill to legalize recreational marijuana also died on the senate side.
Credits
Created: March 18, 2019 07:21 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved