Making school threat could lead to felony charge
Kai Porter
January 31, 2019 05:59 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.— People who make a school threat could face a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico.
According to the New Mexico Public Education Department, there’s been an increase in school threats, some of which turn out to be hoaxes.
The threats disrupt the educational process and waste law enforcement resources.
New Mexico Sen. Craig Brandt, a Republican from Rio Rancho, said making a school threat should be equal to making a bomb threat, which is a felony in New Mexico.
"It's almost a terrorist act,” Sen. Brandt said. “We have parents, who if you call in a school threat or you post something on Facebook that day, half the kids are absent.”
Sen. Brandt said it would still be up to prosecutors and a judge to charge someone under 18 with a felony.
Fourth-degree felonies carry a year-and-a-half in prison and fine up to $5,000.
