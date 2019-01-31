Making school threat could lead to felony charge

New Mexico Sen. Craig Brandt, a Republican from Rio Rancho, said making a school threat should be equal to making a bomb threat, which is a felony in New Mexico.

"It's almost a terrorist act,” Sen. Brandt said. “We have parents, who if you call in a school threat or you post something on Facebook that day, half the kids are absent.”

Sen. Brandt said it would still be up to prosecutors and a judge to charge someone under 18 with a felony.

Fourth-degree felonies carry a year-and-a-half in prison and fine up to $5,000.

