President Trump's former attorney set to testify before Congress

NBC News
February 27, 2019 06:58 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) - Michael Cohen, the man who once declared he would take a bullet for President Trump, is now telling all about his one-time boss.

The president's former attorney began three days of Capitol Hill testimony Tuesday. His first appearance was behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Public testimony comes Wednesday.

A source tells NBC News Cohen is expected to discuss everything from hush money payments to crimes Cohen says the president committed while in office.

Republicans are eager to discredit Cohen, who is headed to prison in part because of lies he's admitted to telling the last time he testified before Congress.

