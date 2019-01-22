Minimum wage bill passes first hurdle
The Associated Press
January 22, 2019 07:16 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- A proposal to increase the statewide minimum wage in New Mexico from $7.50 an hour gradually to $12 in 2021 has received its first committee endorsement.
The bill advanced Tuesday out of a House panel on labor issues on a 6-3 vote with only Democrats voting in support. It has yet to come to a floor vote in either chamber of the Legislature.
The bill from Democratic Reps. Miguel Garcia of Albuquerque and Joanne Ferrary of Las Cruces eventually would tie minimum pay to a federal index for inflation to ensure continued wage growth. It has the backing of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Restaurant owners are objecting to provisions that entitle tipped employees to the full statewide minimum wage, regardless of tips received.
The bill would not affect cities that mandate higher minimum wage provisions.
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: January 22, 2019 07:16 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved