Minimum wage bill passes first hurdle | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Minimum wage bill passes first hurdle

Minimum wage bill passes first hurdle

The Associated Press
January 22, 2019 07:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- A proposal to increase the statewide minimum wage in New Mexico from $7.50 an hour gradually to $12 in 2021 has received its first committee endorsement.

Advertisement

The bill advanced Tuesday out of a House panel on labor issues on a 6-3 vote with only Democrats voting in support. It has yet to come to a floor vote in either chamber of the Legislature.

The bill from Democratic Reps. Miguel Garcia of Albuquerque and Joanne Ferrary of Las Cruces eventually would tie minimum pay to a federal index for inflation to ensure continued wage growth. It has the backing of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Restaurant owners are objecting to provisions that entitle tipped employees to the full statewide minimum wage, regardless of tips received.

The bill would not affect cities that mandate higher minimum wage provisions.

Track this bill during the 2019 legislative session

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 22, 2019 07:16 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify suspect in Circle K double homicide
Police identify suspect in Circle K double homicide
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Murder victim remembered as a loving, gentle spirited mother
Murder victim remembered as a loving, gentle spirited mother
Foreclosure case could change NM homeowner protections
Foreclosure case could change NM homeowner protections
Albuquerque family's home ransacked
Albuquerque family's home ransacked
Advertisement




Murder victim remembered as a loving, gentle spirited mother
Murder victim remembered as a loving, gentle spirited mother
Minimum wage bill passes first hurdle
Minimum wage bill passes first hurdle
Police identify suspect in Circle K double homicide
Police identify suspect in Circle K double homicide
Foreclosure case could change NM homeowner protections
Foreclosure case could change NM homeowner protections
Teenager behind bill to eliminate statute of limitations for sex crimes against children
Teenager behind bill to eliminate statute of limitations for sex crimes against children