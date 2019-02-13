Minimum wage bill passes through NM House | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
February 13, 2019 08:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is praising lawmakers for passing a minimum wage bill through the New Mexico House. 

The minimum wage would rise from $7.50 to $10 an hour on July 1, $11 an hour in 2020, and $12 an hour in 2021.

“Tonight, New Mexico came one step closer to realizing a much-needed raise for more than 100,000 New Mexicans,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

The bill heads to the Senate for debate. If it's passed there, it will head to the governor's desk for a signature.

Track House Bill 31 during the legislative session

Joshua Panas


Updated: February 13, 2019 08:53 PM
Created: February 13, 2019 08:52 PM

